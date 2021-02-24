Kenneth Rasmuson, 59, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on April 27

Child Predator Pleads No Contest to Luring, Abusing and Killing 2 Calif. Boys in the 1980s

A convicted sex offender pleaded no contest to the murders of two California boys who were killed in the 1980s.

Kenneth Rasmuson, 59, is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the sexual assault and killings of Jeffrey Vargo, 6, and six-year-old Miguel Antero.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This was a heinous offense and this individual will not share the sidewalk with the rest of us," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Vargo had left his home in Anaheim Hills to check out a fireworks stand when he kidnapped while riding his bicycle July 2, 1981. His body was found the following day by construction workers at a Pomona construction site.

Antero was abducted on April 8, 1986, and his remains were found the same day in a canyon in Agoura Hills. He had been stabbed multiple times, according to the Orange County Register.

Rasmuson became a suspect in the slayings after his DNA connected him to the crimes. He was arrested in Idaho.

At a news conference outside the Pomona courthouse, Jeffrey's mother Connie Vargo said she was glad that Rasmuson will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"We are finally putting an end to this," she said, according to the Register. "I just wanted it to be over."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Miguel's cousin Iris Land said she was "thankful to get some closure," the Register reports. "It's been nearly six years since they arrested the son of a b----."