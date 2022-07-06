After Parents Were Killed in Highland Park, 2-Year-Old Told Grandfather 'Mommy and Daddy Are Coming Soon'
Aiden McCarthy was wandering in the streets of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4, unaware that his parents had both been murdered when a gunman opened fire during a parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
Highland Park police eventually scooped up the 2-year-old and took him to the station, where they waited for someone to pick him up. They shared his images on social media.
Several blocks away, Aiden's grandfather Michael Levberg was hearing about what happened at the parade, unaware that he had already lost his daughter, Irina McCarthy and her husband, Kevin. Soon, he received some devastating news.
RELATED: A Former Teacher, a Loving Grandfather: What We Know About the Victims of the Highland Park Shooting
"A neighbor passed by, she showed me the picture, it was Aiden," Levberg told the Chicago Sun-Times. "I picked him up at the police station."
When Levberg arrived at the police station, his grandson looked at him and said, "Mommy and Daddy are coming soon."
Levberg now says that Kevin McCarthy died while shielding his son from the bullets. "He had Aiden under his body when he was shot," he says.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The suspected gunman has been charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say that "dozens" of additional charges are pending.
While authorities figure out the charges against the suspect, a community is rallying around Aiden.
A GoFundMe page created to assist Aiden's "long road ahead" in the aftermath of the tragedy has now raised more than $2 million for the family.
"Aiden will be cared for by his loving grandparents, Misha and Nina Levberg, and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan," organizers wrote. "He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows."