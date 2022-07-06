After Parents Were Killed in Highland Park, 2-Year-Old Told Grandfather 'Mommy and Daddy Are Coming Soon'

Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the Highland Park mass shooting Irina and Kevin McCarthy In the aftermath of the Highland Park, IL shootings on July 4, the North Shore community rallied to help a boy who we knew nothing about. We took him to safety under tragic circumstances, came together to locate his grandparents, and prayed for the safety of his family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/irina-and-kevin-mccarthy

Irina and Kevin McCarthy | Credit: gofundme