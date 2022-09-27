After a Child Was Left in an Apartment For Days With Deceased Parents, A Suspect is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths

Published on September 27, 2022
Alexis Sellin, Jami Crawford
Alexis Sellin, Jami Crawford. Photo: Facebook (2)

Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life.

Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24.

Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement.

The child was physically unharmed, but had lived for three days with his parents' bodies.

Jamel Weston, 46, was identified as a possible suspect soon after the couple was found dead.

On Monday, Weston was arrested by Syracuse Police at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

That is where Weston "was being held on unrelated narcotics charges," reads the statement.

Weston has been charged with single counts of first-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He has not entered pleas to those charges.

He is in custody without bond, and he does not yet have an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Police had responded to the apartment building the day of the alleged murders after receiving an unspecified noise complaint, but it is unclear if they entered any residences on the property.

The bodies were found on August 24 by a home healthcare worker.

Two additional suspects who have not been named are still being sought by authorities.

It was unclear Tuesday if police had established a motive for the killings.

