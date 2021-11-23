Child Dies from Injuries Sustained at Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Bringing Death Toll to 6 Victims

A sixth person has died from wounds sustained when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., over the weekend.

On Tuesday, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks succumbed to his injuries, his family announced in a GoFundMe. According to the fundraiser, Jackson underwent brain surgery Sunday evening and would need "a miracle" to survive.

Jackson and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, were both hospitalized after a man identified as Darrell Brooks allegedly drove his vehicle along the parade route Sunday. Tucker is recovering from his injuries and will soon be discharged home.

Waukesha Christmas Parade

Confirming that one of the hospital's young patients had died, a representative from Children's Wisconsin said Jackson was one of 16 admitted to the facility after being injured at the parade.

"Two families were able to take their children home Monday, where they will continue to recover physically and emotionally from this tragic event. The conditions of the 13 other patients being cared for at Children's are: six in critical condition, three in fair condition, four in good condition," the representative said in a statement Tuesday.

Previously, it was reported that five people had died from Sunday's tragedy: Tammy Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanne Owens, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm 'Bill' Hospel, 82.

Three of the victims were marching with the Dancing Grannies, a dance troupe of women over the age of 50, when they were struck.

On Monday, authorities announced that 48 people were injured in the incident, but charging documents reveal that a total of 62 people were injured, NPR, CNN and ABC News report.

Police alleged Monday that Brooks barreled into the parade following a "domestic dispute," but no further information about the dispute was released.