4-Year-Old Dies in Car Fire Ignited by Space Heater — and Her Parents Face Charges

Authorities in Boise, Idaho, have released the identity of the toddler who died in an April 10 car fire police say was sparked by a portable space heater, PEOPLE learns.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday named Alliee Rose, 4, as the victim, and Boise police detailed criminal charges against the girl’s parents.

Jennifer Miller, 31, of Boise, has been charged with injury to a child, and could be sentenced to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A Boise Police Department statement states the charge is unrelated to Alliee’s death.

Instead, investigators allege the little girl’s brother had been left alone in the presence of illicit narcotics.

The girl’s father, 26-year-old Nicolas Rose, was also arrested for felony burglary and misdemeanor theft after detectives allege they discovered the heater that ignited the lethal blaze had been stolen from a local business.

Fire crews were called to the parking lot of a Walmart in Meridian, Idaho, back on April 10, arriving to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Nicolas Rose, Jennifer Miller ADA County Sheriff's Office

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Later, investigators found Alliee’s burned remains.

Another child also sustained serious injuries in the fire, but is expected to live.

Miller, Alliee, and Miller’s son were sleeping in the car with the space heater on when the fire began.

GoFundMe

Authorities say that Miller and the boy managed to escape as the fire rapidly spread.

Both parents are being held at the Ada County Jail — Rose, on more than $150,000 bail and Miller, on $500,000 bail.

Alliee Rose GoFundMe

Neither has entered pleas in court and it was unclear if they had retained legal representation.

“The investigation into the fire remains ongoing pending toxicology results,” according to the statement from Boise police.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help with the injured child’s medical expenses.