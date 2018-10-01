Suspect in Child Care Mass Stabbing Says in Jailhouse Interview She Thought Babies Were Wolves

In a recent jailhouse interview, the woman accused of stabbing three newborns and two adults inside a New York City child care center told a reporter she attacked the babies because she believed they were wolves.

Yu Fen Wang, 52, spoke to the New York Daily News over the weekend, and, in an exclusive interview from Rikers Island, apologized for stabbing the victims.

Wang has been charged with five counts of attempted murder for the violence inside the Mei Xin Care center in Queens.

The center houses and provides round-the-clock care for mothers and their newborns so that the mother can stay indoors and rest. The traditional practice, common in East and Southeast Asia, is known as “zuo yue zi,” or “sitting the month.”

“I don’t know why I did such a thing or what I was thinking about,” said Wang, speaking to the paper in her native Mandarin. “At the moment, I thought they were not babies, but wolves. So I slashed.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Officers were called to the scene on Sept. 21, and found Wang in the day care center’s basement cutting her left wrist with a knife. She has yet to enter pleas to the counts she faces.

The scene outside the day care center the morning of the stabbing TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

All of Wang’s five alleged victims are expected to fully recover. In addition to the three newborns, none of whom was older then 1 month, a woman and a man were also injured in the attack.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” Wang told the News. “I hope [the babies] didn’t get hurt. I hope they are OK.”

The paper claims Wang has three grandchildren.

During the interview, Wang allegedly said, “I can’t live anymore” several times.

The Chinese immigrant told the paper she worked at the Queens facility for five years.

“I hope to redeem myself,” she told the News. “If time could be reversed, I hope I just didn’t commit such a mistake and just be a good person.”

PEOPLE’s calls to the center, which is not state licensed, have not been returned. It was unclear Monday if Yu Fen Wang had retained a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.