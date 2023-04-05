Man Kills Woman in Murder-Suicide in Chick-fil-A Parking Lot in Georgia

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred in the car park of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rome, Ga., this morning.

The Rome Police Department was alerted to the incident outside Truett's Chick-fil-A restaurant on Shorter Ave about 7 a.m., according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The alleged shooter was identified as Anthony Wayne, 56, and the victim was named as Cassie Lashae Davis, 39. The pair were in a "domestic relationship," the police statement said.

"The suspect shot the victim while she was inside her vehicle. The suspect then shot himself," police said. The official statement added the crime was "not related to Chick-fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Deputy Coroner Chris Giles told the Rome News-Tribune that Cassie Davis was shot three times with a revolver.

A Chick-fil-A representative on site told local news outlet Alive11 they gave their thoughts and prayers to the families and called it a "tragic" incident.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.