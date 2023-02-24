Chicago Area Woman Run Over as Her SUV Was Stolen With 2-Year-Old Son Inside

A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured trying to prevent a man from stealing her SUV with her 2-year-old still inside, police stated in a Facebook post.

At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman, whose two children were with her, drove her 2021 Volkswagen Atlas into her driveway in Libertyville, Ill., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies stated.

She took one of her two children inside her residence. When she returned to get her 2-year-old child, a white BMW pulled into her driveway, police said.

An unidentified man — tall, thin, wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt and light green facemask — got out of the passenger side and attempted to get into the woman's SUV.

"[A]s she tried to keep her two-year-old son safe, the offender battered the woman, knocking her to the ground. He then stole her car with the child inside," according to the post.

One of the drivers ran over her as they fled and caused serious injuries. The victim was still able to call 911 for help.

A short time later, a person working at a business in neighboring Waukegan, called 911 to report they witnessed a driver abandon a small child in the parking lot. Police confirmed it was the kidnapped child.

Sheriff's deputies located the stolen Volkswagen in a parking lot and continue to process it for evidence, they stated.

Sheriff's detectives continue looking for the BMW, which was reportedly stolen from a car dealership in Waukegan. If you see the BMW or have any information about this incident please call the Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000 or contact Lake County CrimeStoppers at lakecountycrimestoppers.org.