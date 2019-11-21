Woman in Jail for Allegedly Cutting Baby from Pregnant Teen's Womb Gives Birth to Child of Her Own

Image zoom Desiree Figueroa Chicago Police Department

Desiree Figueroa, the Chicago woman who allegedly cut a baby boy from his mother’s womb earlier this year, has given birth to a child of her own.

On Nov. 1, Desiree, 25, was transported from Cook County Jail to Stroger Hospital, where she welcomed a baby, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WGN 9.

Desiree is now back in jail. At this time, it is unclear who will be caring for the child.

A spokesperson with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Desiree and her mother Clarisa Figueroa, 46, have been in police custody since May after they were accused of brutally killing 19-year-old mom-to-be Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cutting her unborn child from her womb in April.

Image zoom Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Facebook

Authorities allege that Desiree and Clarisa posted in a Facebook group for young mothers, saying they were giving away clothes and a stroller. When Ochoa-Lopez arrived at their home, authorities say, the women strangled her before removing the baby from her womb.

The baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, spent his short life on support machines with severe brain damage. In June, he died in his father Yovany Lopez’s arms, according to a statement from Julie Contreras, a spokeswoman for the family. He was just 51 days old.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced the baby’s cause of death was lack of oxygen and blood to his brain and a prolapse of the umbilical cord and placenta due to a maternal assault and demise.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters in April that the suspects wanted to “raise the child as their own” after Clarisa allegedly faked a pregnancy, then called 911 on April 23 — the day the victim was last seen — to claim she’d just delivered a boy who was struggling to breathe.

It is not clear if Clarisa was pregnant or knew she was pregnant at the time of the alleged murder.

Investigators alleged at the time that Clarisa showed no signs of having delivered a child. They eventually found Ochoa-Lopez’s body in a garbage can in the Figueroas’ yard.

Image zoom Suspects Clarisa Figueroa, Desiree Figueroa and Piotr Bobak Chicago Police

Frank Avila, an attorney representing the Ochoa-Lopez family, addressed media shortly after the baby’s death, reports ABC 7.

“The baby did not just die, the baby was murdered and we demand justice. The baby did die of natural causes, of course, but natural causes that were inflicted by the brain injury caused from the asphyxiation of his mother. That was a murder and murder charges should be brought,” Avila said.

Clarisa and Desiree have since been charged with two counts of murder. Prior to the second count, which was issued in July after Yovany’s death, the two women received charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated battery.

A third person, Desiree’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak, 40, was also charged for his alleged involvement and faces one felony count of concealment of a homicide.

PEOPLE has been unable to reach attorneys who might speak on the suspects’ behalf. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Figueroas were due in court this week, according to WGN 9.