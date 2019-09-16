Chicago Woman Allegedly Wore 'Scream' Mask While Stabbing Woman in Home Invasion Attack

Image zoom Patricia Calhoun-Murdock Chicago Police Dept.

A Chicago woman who allegedly wore a mask made famous by the movie Scream while repeatedly stabbing another woman whose home she invaded has been charged with attempted murder.

Patricia Calhoun-Murdock, 20, is also charged with home invasion causing bodily injury and residential burglary, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office confirms. She is being held in county jail without bail.

Calhoun-Murdock was arrested Friday by a U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force two weeks after the early morning attack at an apartment in Canaryville.

The victim was stabbed 39 in times her face, neck, stomach and skull and her throat was slit in two places, Assistant State’s Attorney Lori Jenkins said during a court appearance Sunday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The victim also suffered a puncture to her heart and her right arm was broken.

The terrifying ordeal began on Sept. 1 when the 56-year-old victim was dog sitting for her son and was asleep on the couch when she woke up and saw a woman wielding a knife wearing a “Scream” mask, Jenkins said, according to the Tribune.

Jenkins said Calhoun-Murdock allegedly told the victim, “God is making me do this” when the victim asked her to not harm her.

After the attack, Calhoun-Murdock allegedly took a shower and then made something to eat and watched television. The victim, said Jenkins, attempted to play dead but alleged to authorities that Calhoun-Murdock told her she could still hear her breathing, according to the Tribune.

Police were called to the scene after the victim’s daughter-in-law showed up and called 911 after rushing out of the home.

Jenkins alleged Calhoun-Murdock repeatedly beat the victim with a bat and at one point threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.

Calhoun-Murdock then allegedly fled the apartment, but according to Jenkins, she left behind her cell phone and a case containing her driver’s license and other identification.

First responders rushed the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At the hearing, Jenkins said Calhoun-Murdock allegedly made “admissions consistent with the victim’s account of the incident.”

Calhoun-Murdock has not entered a plea. It is unclear if she has retained an attorney.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.