Chicago Woman, 61, Arrested After She Allegedly Stabbed 15-Year-Old Girl's Dog During Walk

After a terrifying encounter, a brave Chicago chihuahua is recovering safely at home.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Jeanette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m. on the 6600 block of W. Irving Park Rd in the Dunning neighborhood after allegedly stabbing the dog, who was being walked by his owner.

Authorities allege she stabbed the dog, a 12-year-old chihuahua named Bebe, three times before it was treated immediately with life-saving surgery at Premier Veterinary Hospital, NBC 5 reported.

Olivo was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault/use of a deadly weapon, according to Chicago PD. On Tuesday, she appeared in court, where her bond was set at $25,000.

The 15-year-old girl who was walking the dog, and who wished to remain anonymous for her safety, told NBC: "I was terrified because I thought I was going to lose him."

Chicago Police Department

She said she didn't recognize Olivo, whom the girl tried to avoid as she "was being a little fussy and acting a little weird." Olivo then followed them with a knife and stabbed Bebe, the girl alleges.

"I proceeded to punch her in the face and she fell on the ground," the girl told NBC. "She was still trying to stab Bebe, so I kicked her and that's when my neighbor started coming out and started screaming."

As the teen escaped unharmed and retreated inside with the injured animal, neighbors pursued Olivo down the street, where she was arrested.

The teen's father Sergio Macias told NBC that "justice" for Bebe would be that Olivo is sent to jail. "We're going to go to court. We're going to be there," he said.

Bebe suffered a number of deep stab wounds which fortunately missed most of her vital organs, according to rescue organization, the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.

The little dog did require major surgery due to his diaphragm being damaged in the attack. With the family facing massive bet bills, a police officer asked the organization to get involved and help raise the money to cover the costs.

After raising enough money to cover Bebe's surgery, Garrido Stray announced Wednesday on Facebook: "WE DID IT TOGETHER - WE SAVED BEBE!"

"At the end, one person committed an unforgettable crime, but you all stepped up to help - incredibly amazing and heartwarming, turning this horrific experience to something positive," they wrote.

"As for Bebe, he is happy to be home and is recovering surrounded by his loving family. We are grateful to the doctor who performed his life-saving surgery," Garrido shared. "His 15-year-old sister is doing better too; but the trauma she endured will take years to overcome. Thank God she knew how to fight the attacker."

It was not immediately clear if Olivo had engaged legal representation to comment on her behalf.