Sincere Cole, 15, "creative" and hardworking, according to his aunt, Brandy Martin, who is pleading with the community to come forward with any information

'He Didn't Have to Die': Chicago 15-Year-Old Shot 24 Times Riding to Store for Snacks

Three days after a teenage boy was gunned down in Chicago, his family is calling on the community to come forward with information about the tragedy.

Sincere Cole, 15, was shot 24 times near a Chicago Lawn Shell gas station on Saturday after purchasing refreshments, WGN9 reported.

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. No witnesses have yet come forward with information about potential suspects.

Cole's aunt and legal guardian, Brandy Martin, pleaded at a Tuesday press conference for someone to come forward with information about her nephew's homicide. She shared with reporters that her sister and Cole's mother, Felon Smith, died in 2019 when she was struck by a Chicago Transit Authority train.

Martin also disclosed that her 22-year-old daughter was murdered the same year in Fuller Park, a case that has since gone unsolved.

"I've got to stand up here and scream from inside out and make sure I get the word out so he won't be another name, another number, another tag," Martin told reporters Tuesday. "Don't forget about us because we're put in areas that (are) low income."

The Faith Community Church of Saint Sabina is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

"He's got siblings who are hurting. He has a father. I am pleading for help from my city to bury my nephew," Martin said. "We need help, we need grief counseling."

According to Martin, who also spoke Monday in a press conference with WGN9, Cole was a creative child who took initiative to better his life.