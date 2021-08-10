Chicago Police Officer, 29, Killed During Routine Traffic Stop, Partner Seriously Injured

Officer Ella French was shot after stopping a car with expired plates in the West Englewood neighborhood

Chicago police have arrested two brothers on multiple charges after an officer was killed and her partner was critically injured Saturday night during a routine traffic stop.

Officer Ella French, 29, stopped a car with expired plates in the West Englewood neighborhood on the Southwest side of Chicago, according to Fox 8. Authorities say that the two brothers and an unidentified female passenger were inside the vehicle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a police report obtained by CBS News, police say that the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire towards the officers, which led to an exchange of bullets.

French was struck and killed, according to the Chicago Police Department's Facebook page. Her partner was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

Eric and emonte Morgan Credit: chicago police department (2)

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice.

The female passenger in the Morgans' vehicle has not been charged. Police have not released a motive in the alleged shooting.