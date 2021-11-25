Delisa Tucker was visiting a memorial set up for her son when she was shot in the chest

Chicago Mom Fatally Shot in Same Spot Where Her Teenage Son Was Killed Only Days Prior

A Chicago mother was murdered in the same spot where her teenage son was killed just days prior, according to multiple reports.

Early on Wednesday morning, Delisa Tucker died when she was fatally shot in the chest while visiting a memorial set up for her deceased son, Kevin Tinker, The New York Post reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tinker, 14, had been a victim of gun violence only days prior, dying at the same spot on Sunday.

Tucker, 31, died as she was lighting candles for her son at a memorial, Michelle Tharpe, a family friend, detailed on a GoFundMe page set up to help pay the family's funeral expenses. "This world is so cold," she wrote.

Police have not confirmed if the two shootings are connected and no arrests have been made. A representative for the Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to ABC News, Tucker was found lying on a sidewalk when police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 12:15 a.m. local time.

Citing police, the outlet added that the woman was then taken to Roseland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Her son, meanwhile, was pronounced dead at the scene on the day he was shot. Tinker was described as a "quiet boy" in the GoFundMe post.

The neighborhood where Tucker and Tinker were both shot has had at least 26 fatal shootings this year alone, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.