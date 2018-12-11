Chicago Man Is Shot on Facebook Live While Campaigning For Political Candidate

A Chicago man was recording himself on Facebook Live canvassing for a political candidate when he was shot multiple times in the leg by a masked stranger, the Chicago Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

At about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, the victim, 22-year-old Maxwell Little, was handing out pamphlets in support of Joseph Williams, who is running for Alderman in the 15th Ward. His Facebook post captures him speaking into the camera about Williams as the shots ring out. Little briefly looks in the direction of the noise and then the video cuts out.

Officer Jennifer Bryk of the Chicago police tells PEOPLE that Little was walking on the sidewalk when the shooting occurred. When he arrived at Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was treated, he was in good condition.

The shooter was only identified as a man in a black mask. No one is in custody and no arrests have been made in the case as police investigate, Bryk says.

In his Facebook post, Little, who goes by Maxwell Omowale Justice on social media, says the shooting won’t deter him from future political activism.

“God is still great. Whoever tried to kill me failed. My political views will not change no matter what,” he writes. “More than 6 shots were fired at me by a masked man. This was no random shooting. Someone wanted me dead. The bullet went through. God is great. Stay prayed up. I prayed before I went canvassing and God looked out.”

According to local ABC affiliate WLS, Chicago police have said there’s no evidence to indicate Little was targeted.

The candidate Little was supporting, Joseph Williams, was also going door to door in the same neighborhood at the time and witnessed the shooting, according to WLS.

“We did witness a man in a mask come out of the gangway and start shooting while everyone was outside,” Williams told the station. “I am just praying for him and his family and I’m keeping them right here in the heart.”