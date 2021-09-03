Tyrell Miller was talking on the phone with his mother when he was fatally shot

Chicago Man Driving Daughter to School Is Killed While Shielding Her From Gunfire

A Chicago man killed in an ambush shooting this week died shielding his young daughter from gunfire, Chicago police confirm.

Tyrell Miller, 33, was stuck in traffic Wednesday morning on the city's west side when the alleged gunman pulled up alongside his vehicle, authorities explained in a statement.

"The offender then exited his vehicle and shot into victim's car, striking him multiple times," reads the statement. "The offender then fled" in what appears to be a silver Pontiac Grand Prix. He has not been identified or apprehended.

According to police, the shooter's car has only two doors, tinted windows, a sunroof and no front or rear plate. There may also be damage to the driver's side rear quarter panel.

The statement describes the gunman as a Black male, between 18 and 20 years old, who stands between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The shooter has a slender build, dark hair with twists and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots at the time of the killing.

Miller, who was driving his daughter to school, was speaking on the phone with his mother when the man approached his car, his father, Joseph Gilmore, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"He was simply driving his daughter to school. He was talking to his mother [on the phone] as this guy runs up on the car," Gilmore said. "His mother hears her son say, 'Dang man, what the f- - -.' She hears commotion and then hears him say, 'Mama, Mama, I've been shot.'"

The medical examiner told Gilmore the location of Miller's wounds proves he saved his daughter's life.

"She's traumatized," Gilmore told the paper. "She's devastated that she watched her father get killed."

Miller's twin brother, Lavell Miller, said he feels hollow following Travell's killing.

"He wasn't part of any gang life, criminal life," the grieving brother said. "He wasn't a troubled man, didn't have any enemies. He was a brother, a father, a son. He was a partner."

Lavell added: "It sucks that bad things happen to good people. This is truly one of those situations."