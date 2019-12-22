13 Wounded After Shooting at Chicago House Party Honoring Victim of Gun Violence

Two suspects are currently in police custody after 13 people were shot during a large memorial gathering at an Englewood residence near Chicago early Sunday morning, multiple outlets reported.

Police said gunfire occurred around 12:40 a.m. after an altercation ensued inside the house party that was celebrating the birthday of a man who had died from gun violence, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Thirteen people were sent to nearby hospitals for gunshot wounds, CNN and ABC 7 also reported. Their ages ranged from 16 to 48, and four of them — including a 16-year-old boy — are in critical condition.

“This is an isolated incident that stemmed from inside that party and flowed onto the street,” Fred Waller, who heads the patrol division for Chicago police, told ABC 7. “Shots were fired inside, everyone started to leave, and that’s when shots were fired outside.”

The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Waller told the outlets that video surveillance from a city police camera helped authorities learn that as people were running outside of the home, a second shooter began firing more shots.

“From outside, definitely there were two different shooters,” Waller said. “It looked like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party.

Police confirmed to the outlets that two people are in custody and being questioned for the crime.

Waller told the Chicago Tribune that one of the men was shot and hospitalized for treatment, while the other was holding a revolver when he was stopped and detained.

Multiple people on the scene told the Chicago Tribune that the party was for Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in April.

The Chicago Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.