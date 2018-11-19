Multiple Victims in Chicago Hospital Shooting, Officer in Critical Condition

A Chicago police officer is in critical condition and multiple other people are injured after a shooting incident at Mercy Hospital in Chicago Monday, a police spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

“A #ChicagoPolice officer has been shot in the active shooter incident at Mercy Hospital,” tweeted Anthony Guglielmi, Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago police.

“He is in critical condition but receiving excellent care. Please send your prayers.”

The spokesperson says a shooter has been injured. The shooter’s condition is not known and neither are the conditions of the other injured victims, according to the spokesperson.

The number of victims was not clear.

In a previous tweet, Guglielmi wrote, “Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area.”

A media staging area is being set up at 26th and Michigan, Guglielmi wrote.

The extent of the injuries or possible fatalities has not been confirmed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.