1-Year-Old Girl and 2 Teenagers Killed in Chicago Highway Shooting

A-mara Hall, 1, Nasir Hall, 19, and William L. Smith, 13, were killed in Sunday's shooting

By Greg Hanlon
Published on February 21, 2023 11:52 AM
William Smith; Nasir Hall; Amara Hall
William L. Smith; Nasir Hall; A-mara Hall. Photo: LEGAL HELP FIRM

A Sunday night shooting on a highway in Chicago killed three young people, including a 1-year-old girl.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirms to PEOPLE the fatal victims of the shooting on I-57 on the South Side of Chicago were A-mara Hall, 1, Nasir Hall, 19, and William L. Smith, 13.

According to the Illinois State Police, the three victims had been riding in a vehicle in the northbound lane. The vehicle got off the highway at an exit after the shooting, and authorities responded to the scene.

Nasir Hall and Smith were found deceased on the scene, while A-mara Hall died in the hospital. Three other people were hospitalized after the shooting, say police.

The Chicago Tribune, citing state police spokesperson Josh Robinson, reports one of the injured victims was a 14-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital in "fair-to-critical" condition.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that community activists have announced a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"We've got to get these baby killers off the street," activist Andrew Holmes said, according to the outlet.

Holmes added, "Can you imagine that projectile hitting that baby and the pain that baby went through?"

Related Articles
Baby Found Alive in Detroit Home Alongside 2 Dead Police Officers 
Baby Found Alive in Detroit Home Alongside 2 Dead Police Officers
Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O'Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif.,, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times Bishop Shot, Baltimore, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Beloved 'Peacemaker' Bishop in Los Angeles Is Fatally Shot, Suspect Arrested: Reports
Michael Hutto and Lora Grace Duncan
Salt Life Founder Pleads Guilty After Killing 18-Year-Old Girlfriend While They Were 'Playing' with Gun
Lucy Letby
U.K. Nurse Lucy Letby Cries in Court as Doctor Gives Evidence at Baby Murders Trial
Lury Pizarro, and her son, Emanual, found dead Worcester, Connecticut
'Amazing and Beloved Mother' Found Dead in Home Along with Son, 3, and Man
Police in Columbus, Georgia, responded to the shooting at a local Shell gas station Friday night to find nine children, including a five-year-old child, injured with gunshot wounds. The Columbus Police Department has made no arrests in the case, and the nine victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police were dispatched to the crime scene at 10:11 p.m. Friday. Google Maps
9 Minors, Including 5-Year-Old Boy, Injured in Georgia Gas Station Shooting
GROSSE POINTE, MI - FEBRUARY 18: Pall bearers carry the casket after the funeral for Brian Fraser on February 18, 2023 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Brian Fraser was one of three students killed in the shooting that occurred at Michigan State University on Monday, February 13, 2023. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Funerals Held for 2 of 3 Victims of Michigan State University Mass Shooting
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/man-held-woman-will-year-escape-officials-say-rcna71299. Woman Escapes Kidnapper. NBC
Woman Escapes Suspected Kidnapper at Gas Station a Year After Being Taken: 'Deeply Disturbing'
Arkabutla Mississippi shooting
6 Killed in Series of Shootings in Mississippi Town, Suspect in Custody
Cynthia Hoffman, Denali Brehmer
Alaska Teen Killed 'Best Friend' After Man Online Allegedly Offered $9M for Videos of Murder in Catfish Scheme
Ivy Breeze Allen
Parents Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl with Autism Who Drowned in Lake
stabbing victim Irene Torres and suspect Dwayne Herelle
MMA Fighter Allegedly Stabbed Ex-Girlfriend 17 Times, Stuffed Body in Storage Bin, Hid Her in Closet
Alexandria Cress Borys, mom shot to death
'Wonderful Mother' Is Fatally Shot on Valentine's Day in Front of 2-Year-Old During Argument with Woman
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Fla. Boy, 3, Fatally Shoots Himself with Gun Left in Nightstand While Sister Babysits: Police
Isaiah Rodriguez
L.A. Sheriff's Deputy Charged with Murder in Fatal Crash that Killed 12-Year-Old Boy
GARRETT DANIEL HUGHES
Fla. Business Owner Who Claimed Self-Defense After Allegedly Shooting Man Urinating on Building Is Charged