1-Year-Old Girl and 2 Teenagers Killed in Chicago Highway Shooting

A Sunday night shooting on a highway in Chicago killed three young people, including a 1-year-old girl.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirms to PEOPLE the fatal victims of the shooting on I-57 on the South Side of Chicago were A-mara Hall, 1, Nasir Hall, 19, and William L. Smith, 13.

According to the Illinois State Police, the three victims had been riding in a vehicle in the northbound lane. The vehicle got off the highway at an exit after the shooting, and authorities responded to the scene.

Nasir Hall and Smith were found deceased on the scene, while A-mara Hall died in the hospital. Three other people were hospitalized after the shooting, say police.

The Chicago Tribune, citing state police spokesperson Josh Robinson, reports one of the injured victims was a 14-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital in "fair-to-critical" condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that community activists have announced a $7,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"We've got to get these baby killers off the street," activist Andrew Holmes said, according to the outlet.

Holmes added, "Can you imagine that projectile hitting that baby and the pain that baby went through?"