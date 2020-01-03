Authorities Identify Siblings Found Dead After Woman Jumped off Chicago High-Rise

Image zoom Jontavious and Ameer Newell GoFundMe (2)

The two siblings killed Thursday in Chicago, allegedly at the hands of their mother, have been identified.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the two boys killed Thursday in the city’s South Shore neighborhood are 7-month-old Ameer Newell and 2-year-old Johntavis Newell.

Police have yet to reveal the name of the woman they believe is the boys’ mother.

Investigators allege that on Thursday, the woman stabbed her father before leaping out an 11th floor window with Ameer.

Johntavis, who is believed to be the woman’s 2-year-old son, was found dead in a bathtub, say police.

A press release from Chicago police states officers responded to a call of “a person down” outside a high-rise building, arriving to find “a female in her 30s and an infant on the ground.”

Building security directed police to an 11th floor apartment, and when officers entered the apartment, they discovered the unidentified father “with lacerations to his face and body along with a male infant unresponsive in a bath tub.”

According to the release, “The male victim states that his daughter began stabbing him and then jumped from the 11th floor with her 1-year-old son.”

Both the boy in the tub and the boy found outside were rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The mother and her father were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The case is being handled as an attempted murder-suicide.

Police have not filed formal charges against the woman yet.

A motive is unknown as officers have yet to interview either the woman or man since they both arrived at the hospital.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.