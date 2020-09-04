"Never thought I'd get a call that my son is fighting for his life and my daughter is just gone," the mother of Da'Karia and Dhaamir Spicer said

Ill. Girl, 10, Who Was Picking up Laptop for Remote Learning Is Killed by Car Fleeing Traffic Stop

A 10-year-old Chicago girl was killed and her younger brother was hospitalized in critical condition after a car allegedly fleeing a traffic stop crashed into their vehicle on Wednesday.

A statement from Chicago police says charges are pending against one suspect, but police have not released the suspect’s name.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mother of the victims, Darnesha Johnson, identified the girl as Da'Karia Spicer and her brother Dhaamir Spicer, ABC7 Chicago reports.

According to Johnson, her fiancé was driving the children to their elementary school to pick up a laptop for Da'Karia to use for remote learning.

The police statement says officers were attempting to stop a black sedan for traffic violations near 80th and Halsted Streets when the car allegedly fled the scene. The car allegedly struck two vehicles — including the one carrying Da'Karia and Dhaamir — before three occupants fled on foot.

Da'Karia was pronounced dead at the hospital and Dhaamir was in critical condition, the police statement says.

The kids’ mother said Wednesday was the “worst day of my life,” ABC7 reports. "Never thought I'd get a call that my son is fighting for his life and my daughter is just gone."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I will never be OK. I will never be OK after today. They took my firstborn child," Johnson said.

She described Da'Karia as a straight-A student who loved the Girl Scouts, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“That was my little girl, that was my little best friend,” she said. “She was just so lovable, anybody she’d meet or got to know her loved her. And they just took my baby away from me like that.”