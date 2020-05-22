Ill. Boy, 12, Is Fatally Shot in Front of Twin Brother Who Tried to Save Him on Way to Hospital

A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in front of his twin brother while riding in a vehicle in Indiana last Saturday night, and his family is pleading for justice.

Police say Demetrius Townsel Jr. and his twin brother, both of Chicago, were visiting family in Gary, Ind., when shots were fired at the vehicle in which they were riding, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The outlet, citing Gary police commander Jack Hamady, reports the shooting was random and that nobody in the vehicle was targeted.

Fox59 reports the victim’s twin put pressure on Demetrius’ wound after the shooting in an attempt to save his life while the group drove to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and police have no suspects at this time, according to reports.

On Tuesday, family members pleaded for justice.

“I can’t hold my baby anymore please turn yourself in,” Katherine Brown, Demetrius’ mother, told WGN-TV.

Brown described Demetrius as a good-natured sixth-grader who loved basketball, video games, and math class, the Tribune reports.

“He was so happy. He was just a happy person,” Brown told the Tribune.

“Everybody loved him. Everybody loved the twins,” Brown added.

Gary mayor Jerome Prince told the Tribune the city’s has assigned five detectives to the case.