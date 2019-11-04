Chicago Boy, 15, Charged With Attempted Murder of 7-Year-Old Trick-or-Treater on Halloween

Image zoom The scene of Thursday's shooting WBBM

A teenage boy has been formally charged with the tragic Halloween night shooting of a 7-year-girl in Chicago, PEOPLE confirms.

The boy, who is 15, was charged early Saturday as a juvenile with first-degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.

According to a statement from Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the young victim remains in critical condition after Thursday’s shooting. Guglielmi adds that “doctors are optimistic about [the young girl’s] prognosis.”

The girl, dressed in a bumble bee costume, was shot while out trick-or-treating with her father, with bullets striking her in the neck and chest.

Authorities do not believe she was the intended target of the 15-year-old shooter.

RELATED: 7-Year-Old Chicago Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot While Trick-or-Treating

Because of his age, the boy’s name is being withheld.

The shooting happened Thursday evening at around 5:30 p.m. in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said during a news conference Friday morning.

Police claim at least seven bullets were fired at a gang member who was walking among children. That man was shot in the hand, according to investigators, but refused to cooperate with authorities.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The gunman fled the scene but was caught on security cameras. Johnson believes multiple individuals are involved and urged anyone with information to come forward.

According to police, the teen suspect was taken into custody at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.