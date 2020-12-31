Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl Champion Michael Richardson Accused of Murder in Phoenix

Michael Richardson played seven seasons for the Chicago Bears, and was part of the Super Bowl-winning 1985 team

Michael Richardson, a retired NFL player who appeared in the Chicago Bears’ famed “Super Bowl Shuffle” video, was arrested on murder charges this week in Arizona.

Richardson, 59, was booked into a Maricopa County jail on Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons, according to jail records.

He was also wanted on a felony warrant issued one week prior, which police added to his booking charges, according to ABC affiliate KNXV and KTVK.

Richardson was allegedly involved in the death of 47-year-old Ronald Like, who died at a local hospital after he was shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a release.

KTVK reported that investigators believe the shooting was over $200 worth of cocaine, and witness statements to police indicated that Richardson “is considered to be a drug dealer,” according to public court documents.

Michael Richardson

Richardson, a cornerback, played for seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, and was a starter on the Super Bowl XX-winning team in 1985. He was also a member of the San Francisco 49ers 1989 Super Bowl-winning team.

Known as “L.A. Mike,” the former athlete appeared in the team’s famous “Super Bowl Shuffle” song and video, rapping, “Please don’t try to beat my hustle, ‘cause I’m just here to do the Super Bowl Shuffle,” according to ESPN.

He was a second-round draft pick out of Arizona State in 1983, and last played in the NFL in 1989 with the 49ers.

Since leaving sports behind, Richardson has built up a lengthy rap sheet, and by 2008, was convicted of 21 different drug offenses, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The outlet reported that appeals by former teammate Richard Dent and coach Mike Ditka helped convince a judge to reduce a possible 13-year sentence for drug possession to just one year plus probation.