7 Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Chicago's Famous 'Bean' Sculpture

Chicago police have arrested seven people for allegedly vandalizing the city’s iconic Millennium Park sculpture popularly known as “The Bean.”

On Monday night, authorities found the 110-ton Anish Kapoor sculpture defaced with silver lettering reading “35th Crew,” CBS, the Chicago Tribune and USA Today report.

Police also found benches and a memorial wall in the Cancer Survivors’s Garden at Maggie Daley Park vandalized.

A short time later, the suspects were located and taken into custody.

The official title of the sculpture is “Cloud Gate.” It is inspired by liquid mercury and is 33 feet tall, 42 feet wide and 66 feet long, according to Millennium Park Foundation. It is comprised of 168 massive stainless-steel plates and is one of the world’s largest permanent outdoor art installations.

The suspects’s identities have not been released. Charges are pending.