Chicago Baby Who Was Cut From Slain Mom's Womb in April Dies in Father's Arms

After initially showing slight signs of improvement, the baby boy who was cut from his mother’s womb in April has died.

Chicago baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, who spent his short life on support machines, died Friday morning in his father Yovany Lopez’s arms, according to a statement from Julie Contreras, a spokeswoman for the families of Lopez and Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was discovered dead on May 15, three weeks after she’d gone missing just ahead of her due date.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez,” reads the statement, which attributes the infant’s passing to the “severe brain injury” he suffered after he was forcibly removed from his mother’s womb.

Authorities have charged mother and daughter Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and Desiree Figueroa, 24, with first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under 13 in the attack on Ochoa-Lopez, who also went by the last name Ochoa-Uriostegui.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has speculated the suspects wanted to “raise the child as their own” after Clarisa Figueroa allegedly faked a pregnancy, then called 911 on April 23 — the day the victim was last seen — to claim she’d just delivered a boy who was struggling to breathe.

Due to that lack of oxygen, Yovanny continued to struggle, and was placed on life support.

He was admitted to the hospital in what police described as “grave” condition.

Police allege the mother and daughter planned the attack in the preceding weeks, and that Clarisa Figueroa lured the nine-months-pregnant victim to her home with the promise of baby items after the two had connected on a Facebook group for new and expecting mothers.

A third person, Desiree’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak, 40, has also been charged for his alleged involvement, and faces one felony count of concealment of a homicide.

The accused, who remain in custody, will be asked to enter pleas to the charges when they are next in court on June 26.

PEOPLE was unable to reach attorneys who might speak on their behalf.

The statement notes the baby’s impending funeral will be private.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time,” the statement requests.