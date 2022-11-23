Chesapeake Mass Shooter Identified as 31-Year-Old Walmart Employee

The shooter killed six people Tuesday night before taking his own life

By Nicholas Ballasy
Published on November 23, 2022 02:37 PM

The shooter who killed six people at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., on Tuesday night before taking his own life has been identified by Walmart as Andre Bing, a 31-year-old employee of the company.

"We are focused on doing everything we can to support our associates and their families at this time," Walmart said Wednesday in a statement. "The alleged shooter has been identified as Andre Bing. We can confirm he was a Walmart associate."

The city of Chesapeake wrote on Twitter that Bing, who was a Chesapeake resident, was armed with a handgun and multiple magazines of ammunition.

"We are still communicating with the victims' families and will release their information as soon as possible. We can confirm that the shooter was 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake. He was armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines on his person," read the tweet.

The shooting began shortly after 10 p.m. Law enforcement officials are still working to determine a motive.

Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

"It's sad. We're a couple days before the Thanksgiving holiday," Chesapeake Police Department Officer Leo Kosinski said. "It's just a bad time all around, just for everybody involved — especially the victims. This is horrible."

Those wounded in the shooting are currently being treated at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk. Dr. Michael Hooper, vice president and chief medical officer at the hospital, told reporters that two of the individuals wounded are in critical condition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is helping local police with the investigation, the Washington D.C. office of the bureau revealed on Twitter.

Tuesday night's attack in Chesapeake came three days after five people were killed and around 18 people were injured in Colorado Springs, Colo., when a 22-year-old gunman opened fire on patrons at an LGBTQ club.

