"Cheryl was a wonderful, bright member of our team," Maynard Town Administrator Greg Johnson said in a statement

Mass. Town Treasurer Killed by Adult Son in Murder-Suicide Days Before She Was to be Honored

A Massachusetts woman is dead after her son killed her before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide.

On Monday night, Wayland police received a 911 call from a resident of a home reporting the death of two people, according to a Middlesex County District Attorney's Office's press release. Upon arrival at the home, officers found 61-year-old Cheryl Kane dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers also located her son, Richard Kane Jr., 41, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities believe Kane was shot by her son in her home's garage as she got out of her car after returning from work. Richard Kane, Jr.'s body was also in the garage.

Neighbors reported hearing loud bangs at about 4:45 p.m.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kane was the treasurer/collector for the town of Maynard. She was scheduled to be honored for her work Tuesday during the Maynard Board of Selectmen's meeting, according to the MetroWest Daily News.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Maynard’s Treasurer/Collector Cheryl Kane," Maynard Town Administrator Greg Johnson said in a statement.

"Cheryl was a wonderful, bright member of our team. She was a tremendous asset to our community, and we’re grateful for the contributions she made during her time with us."