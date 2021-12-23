'Cherished' College Student Is Fatally Shot by Father, Who Then Kills Himself
MiAysha Brannon was a junior at Fort Valley State University in Georgia
A South Carolina man fatally shot his 23-year-old daughter before injuring his wife and then killing himself.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Arthur Brannon locked himself and his daughter, MiAysha Brannon, in their Boiling Springs home on Sunday morning.
Responding deputies arrived at the home around 6:30 a.m. to find Laquanda Brannon — Brannon's wife and MiAysha's mother — outside, suffering from a gunshot wound to her right arm. She said she had been in a verbal fight with her husband, who then opened fire on her and locked her out of the home.
Laquanda Brannon was transported to the hospital, where she continues to receive treatment.
Hostage negotiators were summoned to the scene to speak with Arthur Brannon.
After failing to make contact with him, a SWAT team was sent in, where the father and daughter were found dead.
PEOPLE confirms that MiAysha was a junior at Fort Valley State University in Georgia, where she was studying to become a veterinary technician.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The school issued a statement on her death, saying she had a promising future ahead of her.
"The death of MiAysha Brannon is devastating news," said the university's president, Paul Jones. "She was a cherished member of our Wildcat family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this very sad time."
A GoFundMe campaign has been established online to help Laquanda in the wake of Sunday's violence.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.