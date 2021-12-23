'Cherished' College Student Is Fatally Shot by Father, Who Then Kills Himself

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Arthur Brannon locked himself and his daughter, MiAysha Brannon, in their Boiling Springs home on Sunday morning.

Responding deputies arrived at the home around 6:30 a.m. to find Laquanda Brannon — Brannon's wife and MiAysha's mother — outside, suffering from a gunshot wound to her right arm. She said she had been in a verbal fight with her husband, who then opened fire on her and locked her out of the home.