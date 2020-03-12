Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Be Released from Jail After Suicide Attempt and 10 Months Behind Bars

Chelsea Manning is to be released from jail after spending almost 10 months behind bars for her refusal to testify in front of a grand jury regarding her ties to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to a court order filed on Thursday.

The former soldier, who has been imprisoned since May for civil contempt sanctions, was ordered to be freed after the grand jury in the investigation was dismissed and a judge found that Manning’s testimony “is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purposes,” according to the document.

Though Manning will be released, the $256,000 fine she amassed while imprisoned still stands, the order said.

The decision comes just a day after Manning was hospitalized following a suicide attempt.

Per the filing, Manning’s scheduled appearance before a judge on Friday has been canceled.

An attorney for Manning did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, her attorney said that Manning, who is currently recovering from the incident at a hospital, “remains unwavering in her refusal to participate in a secret grand jury process that she sees as highly susceptible to abuse.”

“Ms. Manning has previously indicated that she will not betray her principles, even at risk of grave harm to herself,” the release said.

Manning was a soldier in the U.S. Army who leaked roughly 750,000 sensitive and classified military documents to WikiLeaks. She was court-martialed in 2013 and convicted of violations of the Espionage Act.

She had served seven years in a military prison before her 35-year sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama.

On March 8, 2019, Manning was held in contempt of court for declining to answer questions regarding Assange and was sent to a federal detention center. She was briefly released from prison on May 9 after spending 62 days behind bars, but was taken back into federal custody a week later when a judge ordered her to be confined for the duration of the WikiLeaks investigation or until she testifies.

Manning was also fined $500 for every day she is in custody after 30 days and $1,000 for every day she is in custody after 60 days.

In a 2019 letter to Judge Anthony Trenga, Manning said that she objects to testifying in front of a grand jury as she sees it “as an effort to frighten journalists and publishers.”

“I have had these values since I was a child, and I’ve had years of confinement to reflect on them,” she said in the letter. “For much of that time, I depended for survival on my values, my decisions, and my conscience. I will not abandon them now.”

