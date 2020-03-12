Chelsea Manning Hospitalized After Attempting Suicide While in Jail

Chelsea Manning has been hospitalized following a suicide attempt, her legal team confirmed Wednesday.

Manning, 32, is currently recovering from the incident at a hospital, her lawyer said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

She is still scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday regarding a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from her refusal to testify before a grand jury.

The former soldier has remained in jail for almost a year after refusing to answer any questions regarding her ties to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently under investigation for publishing thousands of classified and sensitive military documents in 2010.

Though Manning was briefly released from prison last year after spending 62 days behind bars, she was taken back into federal custody in May when a judge ordered her to be confinement for the duration of the WikiLeaks investigation or until she testifies.

Image zoom Chelsea Manning Chelsea Manning Instagram

RELATED: Chelsea Manning Says She ‘Lost My Voice from Screaming So Much’ at the New York City Pride Parade

Manning was also fined $500 for every day she is in custody after 30 days and $1,000 for every day she is in custody after 60 days. According to her legal team, the former soldier has amassed “nearly half a million dollars in threatened fine” since returning to jail.

In a press release on Wednesday, her attorney said that Manning “remains unwavering in her refusal to participate in a secret grand jury process that she sees as highly susceptible to abuse.”

“Ms. Manning has previously indicated that she will not betray her principles, even at risk of grave harm to herself,” the release said.

Manning was a soldier in the U.S. Army who leaked roughly 750,000 military documents to WikiLeaks. She was court-martialed in 2013 and convicted of violations of the Espionage Act.

RELATED: Chelsea Manning Poses in a Red Bathing Suit for Vogue: ‘Guess This Is What Freedom Looks Like’

Manning served seven years in a military prison prior to her current incarceration. Her 35-year sentence was eventually commuted by former President Barack Obama.

In a 2019 letter to Judge Anthony Trenga, Manning said that she objects to testifying in front of a grand jury as she sees it “as an effort to frighten journalists and publishers.”

“I have had these values since I was a child, and I’ve had years of confinement to reflect on them,” she said in the letter. “For much of that time, I depended for survival on my values, my decisions, and my conscience. I will not abandon them now.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.