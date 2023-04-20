Cheerleader Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car Says Critically Wounded Friend is 'Super Strong'

Heather Roth and fellow cheerleader Payton Washington were wounded by gunfire just after midnight Tuesday

By
Published on April 20, 2023 03:39 PM
payton-washington, heather roth
Payton Washington, Heather Roth. Photo: Go Fund Me; Instagram

A Texas cheerleader who was shot after she accidentally got into the wrong car in a supermarket parking lot says she's confident her injured friend will recover.

"She's super strong, and I know she's going to come out of the other side in the most amazing possible way," Heather Roth said of her friend Payton Washington, per KTRK-TV.

Heather and fellow cheerleader Payton were wounded by gunfire just after midnight Tuesday. Payton was initially in critical condition but is now stable, her father told NBC News.

According to authorities, the shooting happened after Heather had gotten out of a friend's car and approached a vehicle that looked similar to hers parked at an H-E-B supermarket in Elgin — a city located about 25 miles east of Austin — and tried to open it, only to realize there was a man in the passenger seat.

Following the confusion, Heather explained she retreated to her friend's car. But the man allegedly approached and fired shots into the vehicle.

"He just threw his hands up, and then he pulled out a gun and he just started shooting at all of us," she recalled, CNN reports.

Heather was grazed by a bullet and treated on the scene, while Payton was airlifted to a hospital.

Lynne Shearer, owner of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company, where the girls practice, said Payton was "throwing up blood" after she was shot, but was "doing well" Wednesday evening following the removal of her spleen.

"Her stomach is not closed up yet, and they are keeping her on heavy antibiotics for at least 48 hours to hopefully fight off infection," Shearer said, per CNN. "Once they are sure there is no infection, they will go back in and finish up any issues and close her up."

Payton's father Kelan Washington told NBC News his daughter was born with just one lung and is "as tough as they come." He also expressed anger about the shooting.

"You watched her walk up to your door on accident — it's a girl in a cheer outfit," Washington said, per the outlet.

Police announced the arrest of Pedro Tello Rodriguez, Jr., in connection with the shooting. Rodriguez, 25, is charged with felony deadly conduct.

It's unclear if he retained an attorney or entered a plea to the charge.

