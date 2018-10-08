Cheerleader, 17, Allegedly Gave Out Pot Brownies Trying to Win Votes for Homecoming: Officials

School officials in Michigan say a cheerleader allegedly doled out pot brownies to students at her high school in an effort to secure the necessary votes for homecoming queen from her classmates, PEOPLE confirms.

The marijuana-laced treats were handed out “to several students” at Hartford High School in late September, according to a statement from Hartford Schools Superintendent Andrew Hubbard.

Authorities were first made aware of the situation after state police received an anonymous tip about the brownies.

That information was shared with Hartford police, who investigated the matter further.

According to local TV station WWMT, a cheerleader is suspected of baking a dozen brownies and giving them out to students and including them in gift bags to some of the football team’s players.

The cheerleader is 17, the Associated Press and WWMT report.

“We are investigating two things,” Hartford patrolman Michael Prince told WXMI. “No. 1: Some were put in goody bags for players. Also, they were used to obtain votes for the queen contest.”

Prince said it appears some of the edibles were ingested and that others were flushed down the toilet.

The school district said it was also investigating the incident.

“Please, take some time tonight to discuss with your children that if at any time they become aware of a potential danger to themselves or others it is their duty to report it immediately to a staff member directly, our websites anonymous tip line or OK2SAY,” Superintendent Hubbard said in a letter to parents.

Police were not immediately available to comment to PEOPLE on Monday, but WXMI reported last week that investigators wanted to speak with cheerleader when she returned to Michigan from an out-of-state trip.

It appears no charges have been brought in connection with the incident.

It was unclear if the cheerleader won the homecoming vote.