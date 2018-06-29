Va. Cheerleader's Body Found 4 Days After She Disappeared — and Man, 21, Is Charged

The search is over for a missing high school cheerleader after her remains were discovered Thursday morning in the woods behind her home.

Ke’Asia Adkins, 17, was last seen on Monday, leaving her home in Dinwiddle.

Her body was found during an early morning ground search. A 21-year-old man is in custody, charged with abduction.

An autopsy is being performed on the Dinwiddie High School varsity cheerleader to determine a cause of death.

Ke’Asia Adkins Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, authorities in Dinwiddie announced that Adkins was missing and asked for any information concerning her whereabouts.

“According to her family, this is the first time Ke’Asia has left home and not kept in touch with her family,” the Dinwiddle County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

Adkins was reported missing after she failed to return home after not showing up for cheerleading practice.

Investigators apprehended Anton Deonte Coleman within hours of Thursday’s grisly finding.

Coleman is being held without bond. He has not entered a plea to the charge he faces, but will be asked to do so when he stands before a judge for his arraignment on Monday.

Coleman does not have an attorney of record who could comment on the allegations.

Authorities have not said what led them to arrest Coleman, or what relationship, if any, he may have had to the victim.

A motive also remains unclear.

Adkins’ body was found hours after a prayer vigil was held for her.

Anton Deonte Coleman Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office

A statement from Dinwiddie High School, obtained by PEOPLE, says Adkins — who was a junior — “was a beautiful young lady” who “will be greatly missed by the entire Dinwiddie High School family, especially her friends, teammates, teachers and staff said the school community.”

“It is a very sad day for Dinwiddie High School,” the statement reads. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dinwiddie County Public Schools’ community go out to her family.”

Anyone with any information on Ke’Asia Adkins’ killing should contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 469-3755.