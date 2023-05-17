17-Year-Old Cheerleader Shot to Death After Leaving House Party: 'Our Hearts Are Broken into a Million Pieces'

Desiree Rivas, a 17-year-old high school junior, was pronounced dead at the scene outside the Phoenix home

By
Published on May 17, 2023 03:54 PM
Desiree Rivas
Desiree Rivas. Photo: Cesar Chavez HS Spiritline

A beloved high school cheerleader in Arizona was fatally shot leaving a house party over the weekend and the suspect or suspects remain at large, say authorities.

According to a news release, the Phoenix Police Department identified the victim as Desiree Rivas.

KPNX-TV reports Desiree, a 17-year-old high school junior, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a Phoenix home just after midnight Sunday.

Her cheer team at Cesar Chavez High School confirmed her death on social media.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I post about the tragic loss of our amazing friend, athlete, and student Desiree," an Instagram post from the team reads. "Our hearts are broken into a million pieces. There will be extra counselors on campus tomorrow to help us all work thru this tremendous loss. May Dessy rest in peace and be surrounded by love and light. We love you, Desiree."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During a Monday night vigil for the victim, Desiree's father called her "a beautiful person and amazing soul. She was a role model to everybody. She was one of the people you wanted to be around," KPNX reports.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

