Wis. Cheerleader, 15, Is Allegedly Killed by Ex; Mom Wounded After Confronting Him

A high school cheerleader with hopes of pursuing a medical career was allegedly fatally shot and her mother seriously wounded in their Wisconsin home. The suspect is the teen’s ex-boyfriend, a one-time high school quarterback who’d been stalking her for months, say prosecutors.

On Friday morning, Martice Fuller, 15, of Kenosha, was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary, the Kenosha Police Department says in a statement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Martice Fuller, 15 Facebook

He is accused of killing Kaylie Juga, 15, and seriously wounding her mother, Stephanie Juga, 39 on Thursday at their home in Kenosha.

The home of Kaylie and Stephanie Juga Fox 6 News

Fuller was arraigned on Monday but did not enter a plea. He was ordered held on $1 million bond.

“Should have been $5 million,” Stephanie Juga said, local ABC affiliate WISN 12 reports.

He remains held at a juvenile detention center pending his next court date.

On Monday in court, prosecutors said the alleged shootings were carried out with a “high level of premeditation,” WISN reports.

“The parents have described on multiple occasions the defendant driving by their home at all hours,” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said, WISN reports. “They’d expressed this concern to a number of people, that they were concerned about the safety of their daughter.”

Fuller, who had been in a previous relationship with Kaylie, allegedly stalked her for several months, forcing her to change jobs so she wouldn’t be alone at work, her father, Nicholas Juga, told WISN.

Kaylie Juga, 15

Calling Fuller a coward, Nicholas Juga said, “Kaylie was just starting to feel safe again.”

On the day of the alleged shootings, Fuller had a friend drop him off down the street from the Jugas’ home, the criminal complaint says, WISN and local station Fox6 News report.

After entering the garage, Fuller allegedly made his way up to Kaylie’s bedroom, where she was listening to music, the complaint says.

Her mother allegedly said she heard “a blood-curdling scream” followed by a “bang” and then another scream.

When she approached her daughter’s room, she allegedly confronted Fuller, saying “You don’t have to do this,” the complaint says.

“Yes, I have to,” Fuller replied.

He allegedly began shooting Stephanie Juga through the door of a room where she tried to barricade herself.

She called 911 and hid in her bathroom until police arrived.

•Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Fuller allegedly admitted the crimes to his cousin, saying that Kaylie screamed when he shot her, which “freaked him out,” the complaint says, WISN reports.

Kaylie was shot once in the head and four times in the chest, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner.

A cheerleader and honor roll student at Bradford High School, Kaylie wanted to attend college at Minnesota State and earn a medical degree, her father told Fox6.

Fuller was a quarterback on Bradford’s varsity football team before he was expelled from the school two months ago, The Journal Times reports.

He was allegedly expelled “because of intimidating, threatening comments with the victim in the case,” Graveley said in court, WISN reports.

Arguing that his client has no prior criminal record, Fuller’s attorney said, “This is the state’s version. There’s been no opportunity for the defense to really respond, investigate,” Fox6 News reports.

Fuller is being charged as an adult. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

His attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.