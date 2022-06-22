N.C. Cheer Coach Denies Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teenage Student

Marissa Faye Carter faces individual counts of felony sex act with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student but has publicly denied the allegations

A former cheerleading coach who had been volunteering at a North Carolina Christian school had denied allegations she was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

Police in Burlington have charged Marissa Faye Carter, 23, with individual counts of felony sex act with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student, according to a statement.

"The Burlington Police Department and the school administration worked together to confirm the allegations and the relationship between the school employee and one student," the statement reads.

Carter, who posted $10,000 bond for her release, could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

"No other students were found to have been involved," adds the statement, which does not identify the student in any way.

The alleged victim was not on the cheer squad at Burlington Christian Academy, Carter's attorney, Julian Doby, told WGHP on Tuesday, after his client appeared in court.

"My client and her family are very close with this family and the alleged victim," Doby said to the station. "Up until these charges, they've all been in constant contact and all have denied that any inappropriate relationship took place."

Standing outside the courthouse with Carter, Doby added, "I wanted everyone to see her face today and know that this is not some monster or predator here. She's a real human being, and she denies totally these allegations."

According to Doby, the allegations against Carter were not made by the almost 18-year-old student, but instead by an unrelated, anonymous parent.

Dr. Mary Martin, the director of Burlington Christian Academy, confirmed to WGHP that the allegations were made in an anonymous email from a concerned parent.

"We are all responsible as caretakers of children to do the absolute best to protect our children and to follow the training we are given," Martin told the station. "Even when it is difficult and our children as teenagers are still children, we are responsible for them."

Carter has yet to enter pleas, but will likely be asked to on July 12, when she is due to return to court.