Nightclub Shooting in Chattanooga, Tenn., Leaves 3 Dead, 17 Injured: 'Clearly a Tragic Day'

Two victims died by gunshot wounds and one after being struck by a vehicle attempting to flee the scene, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE

Another deadly weekend of gun violence rocked downtown Chattanooga on Sunday morning, leaving three people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Jeremy Eames, public information officer for Chattanooga Police Department in Tennessee, confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded at 2:42 a.m. local time to a report of a shooting at a nightclub on the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue.

Officers arrived to find multiple victims, 14 struck by bullets and three more struck by vehicles as they attempted to flee the scene. Three people were confirmed dead, two by gunshot wounds and one after being struck by a vehicle.

"The victims are both male and female. Sixteen of them were adults and one was a juvenile," Eames shared in a statement. "Investigators are still working through what is obviously a very complex situation to try to determine exactly what took place."

Officials believe the incident was targeted and said there doesn't appear to be an active public safety threat related to the incident. No arrests have been made.

The incident marks yet another weekend of surging gun violence in Chattanooga and cities across the United States. Last week, six people were injured in downtown Chattanooga close to the Tennessee Aquarium, according to police.

"This is clearly a tragic day for many families in our community and we ask that everyone keep them in your thoughts and prayers," Eames noted.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly released a statement on Twitter on Sunday, joining dozens of local officials in calling for an end to rampant gun violence.

"There's a lot we don't know about what happened this morning, but what we do know is that there are families whose lives have been shattered because once again, we had people deciding to resolve their issues with firearms," Kelly said on Twitter.