Charlie Sheen's Ex-Fiancée Brett Rossi Sues Him After HIV Revelation, Claims He Forced Her to Have an Abortion

Porn star Brett Rossi is suing Charlie Sheen after he allegedly hid his HIV-positive status during their relationship.

Rossi, born Scottine Ross, filed a lawsuit Thursday for assault and battery, emotional distress, false imprisonment and negligence, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE. She and the Two and a Half Men actor were engaged from November 2013 to October 2014.

Rossi, 26, argues that Sheen, 50, agreed to resolve the matter this fall by paying her $1 million and giving her 5 percent of his back end participation points from Anger Management, her lawyer says. But after he revealed his health battle to the world on the Today show Nov. 17, she claims he went back on the deal and refused to sign the settlement.

Charlie Sheen and Brett Rossi George Pimentel/WireImage

“The lawsuit filed by Ms. Ross speaks for itself. Mr. Sheen made it clear on The Today Show that he had no intention of honoring the agreement reached, and sure enough, he didn’t. Ms. Ross looks forward to her day in court, and to taking Mr. Sheen’s deposition,” her attorney David M. Ring of Taylor & Ring in Los Angeles says in a statement.

Sheen’s lawyer Martin D. Singer denies Rossi’s allegations.

“Charlie Sheen intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit filed by Scottine Ross,” Singer tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We are confident that Mr. Sheen will prevail in this action and will prevail on his claims for affirmative relief against her.”

On Today, Sheen described being “shaken down” by extortionists for upwards of $10 million since being diagnosed with HIV four years ago.

“What people forget is that’s money they’re taking from my children,” he said. “They think it s just me, but I’ve got five kids and a granddaughter. I release myself from this prison today.”

In her lawsuit, Rossi describes first meeting Sheen on Nov. 1, 2013, after arriving at his L.A. home to have sex with him for $10,000. She says he forced her to sign an “illegal and unenforceable” non-disclosure agreement. They fell in love, but Rossi claims Sheen “became violent and abusive and uncontrollable” during drinking and drug binges, describing multiple outbursts in which he violently shook, pushed, kicked, threatened to kill and brandished an unloaded gun at her.

Though Sheen has said he told all his lovers about his HIV, Rossi claims that they’d had sex at least five times before she found his medication and confronted him.

“If Sheen had disclosed to Plaintiff that he was HIV positive when they met for the very first time, Plaintiff would never have engaged in sex with him, and the resulting relationship between the two would never have occurred,” according to the suit.

Rossi also claims that Sheen forced her to have an abortion in March 2014 because “he did not want his child to have his blood type (i.e., HIV-Positive).” When Rossi objected to terminating the pregnancy, Sheen allegedly “erupted into a fit of rage, stating he would ‘kick her to the curb’ if she did not have an abortion and that he did not want her to ‘give birth to a retarded child.’ ”

And she disputes Sheen’s assurance that he hasn’t missed a single dosage of his antiretroviral pills since learning of his diagnosis, alleging that he “became increasingly less diligent and responsible in taking his HIV medication as a result of his illegal drug use” between July and September 2014.

Rossi tried to kill herself by overdosing on drugs in November 2014 after she says Sheen abruptly ended their engagement via text message, and again that December after she claims he sent her “insulting and demeaning text messages.”

In the end, Rossi says she stayed in an allegedly abusive relationship out of love.

“She now realizes that Sheen likely had no intention of ever marrying her or staying with her,” according to the suit. “Instead, part of the entire ruse was to get her to fall in love with him, convince her that they would be together forever, and that, in turn, allowed Plaintiff to be manipulated into agreeing to engage in unprotected sexual intercourse with Sheen, despite knowing he was HIV-positive.”

Sheen’s ex-girlfriend Bree Olson, who lived with him as a “Goddess” in 2011, has also slammed the actor or allegedly concealing his infection from her.

But Sheen’s manager Mark Burg told PEOPLE exclusively that Olson was never at risk: “The truth is, she wasn’t in Charlie’s life when he was HIV-positive and so there was no reason to tell her anything.”