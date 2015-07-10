'We Wish We Could Turn Back Time': FBI Admits Mistake Allowed Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof to Buy a Gun

The FBI admitted Friday that a flaw in the national background check system allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used to allegedly kill nine people at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, during a Bible study session last month.

“We are all sick this happened,” said the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, according to The New York Times. “We wish we could turn back time.”

The 21-year-old, who is in custody after being apprehended in North Carolina last month, should not have been able to buy the weapon because he had been indicted by a grand jury on a drug charge last February. Federal law forbids the sale of a gun to anyone who is under indictment for a felony.

Officials had previously said that the sale of the gun was entirely legal.

Roof is charged with nine counts of murder in the June 17 deaths. He also faces three counts of attempted murder for the victims who survived.

Roof has reportedly confessed to the brutal massacre, though he claimed he “almost didn’t go through with [the shooting] because everyone was so nice to him,” sources told NBC News in June.

Earlier Friday, the Confederate flag was removed from the South Carolina state capitol in Columbia. Bids to remove the flag came shortly after it was alleged that Roof was racially motivated when he opened fire at the church.

