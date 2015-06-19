Dylann Roof's Sister Cancels Wedding in the Wake of Charleston Church Massacre

The sister of accused Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof was scheduled to be married this Sunday, but the wedding has now been called off, PEOPLE has learned.

Amber Roof, 27, was to wed Michael Tyo, a U.S. Army Reserve recruiter, on Sunday at the Mitchell House and Gardens in Lexington, South Carolina. Neither responded to requests for comment.

Roof’s brother Dylann Roof, 21, has been charged with nine counts of murder in the deadly rampage during a prayer meeting Wednesday night inside Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Authorities are calling the massacre a hate crime.

In a statement issued Friday via Dylann Roof’s public defender, the Roof family extended its “deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims.”

“Words cannot express our shock, grief and disbelief as to what happened that night. We are devastated and saddened by what occurred. We offer our prayers sympathy for all of those impacted by these events.”

Amber Roof and Tyo were listed on wedding registry site The Knot for their planned nuptials on June 21. The couple registered for gifts at Target and Kohl’s.

However, the wedding has now been postponed, PEOPLE has confirmed. Mitchell House declined to discuss any details. “Our policy has always been not to discuss our brides and bridegrooms,” said Karen Petit, wedding director for the venue.

Amber Roof played a key role in her brother’s arrest. She was the one who notified officials after seeing the photo of Dylann on television that was circulated by law enforcement officials.

Dylann Roof was later arrested by police during a traffic stop after being followed for 30 miles by a North Carolina florist who said she spotted the suspect driving next to her.

Dylann made his first court appearance on Friday, where he heard emotional testimony from the relatives of the victims.

Individuals who want to donate in memory of the victims of the Charleston church massacre are asked to text “prayforcharleston” to 843-606-5995 or donate online at the Palmetto Project.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.