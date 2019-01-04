Charles Manson Follower Who Murdered Man Is Recommended for Parole

One of Charles Manson‘s followers is one decision away from being free.

On Thursday, a California parole board recommended an early release for Robert Beausoleil after rejecting the 71-year-old’s 18 previous bids for freedom.

Beausoleil has been behind prison bars for nearly 50 years following his 1969 murder conviction for his role in the murder of musician Gary Hinman, who was tortured over several days before being killed.

For years, Beausoleil was a member of Manson’s cult.

Most of Manson’s followers were imprisoned for their involvement in the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

“He is still very dangerous,” Sharon’s sister Debra Tate tells PEOPLE, reacting to Thursday’s decision.

“Gary Hinman was his friend, music teacher, his peer,” Tate continues. “He viciously killed him. This is not a nice guy.”

Tate, who operates a site advocating for the continued incarceration of Manson’s followers, had created an online petition she had hoped the California Board of Parole would consider when deciding Beausoleil’s fate.

Now, the only person standing between Beausoleil and free society is new California governor Gavin Newsom.

The final decision to grant parole rests with Newsom, who will take his oath of office on Jan. 7. After that, he will have 120 days to either approve or block Beausoleil’s parole.

Gary Hinman

Tate tells PEOPLE she is concerned that Newsom could grant parole to Bouseleil and she is urging California residents to reach out to Newsom’s office to convey their concerns about his early release.

Newsom succeeds outgoing Gov. Jerry Brown, who long opposed early release for any of Manson’s followers.

Beausoleil was sentenced to death in 1970, a decision that was overturned on appeal in 1973.

Charles Manson Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Beausoleil’s attorney, Jason Campbell, could not be reached Friday morning.

Newsom has yet to comment on the case and a representative for him could not be reached Friday morning.

Another of Manson’s followers, Leslie Van Houten, was recommended for parole in September and could be freed as early as late January.

Manson died in prison in late 2017.

• With reporting by ELAINE ARADILLAS