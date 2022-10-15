Charles Manson Follower Patricia Krenwinkel's Parole Blocked by California Gov. Gavin Newsom

In the decision, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel "still poses an unreasonable danger to society if paroled at this time"

By
Published on October 15, 2022 07:35 PM
Susan Denise Atkins, (left), Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten,(right), laugh after receiving the death sentence for their part in the Tate-LaBianca killing at the order of Charles Manson.; SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference on October 06, 2022 in San Francisco, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was joined by the governors of Washington, Oregon and the premier of British Columbia to sign a new climate agreement to further expand the region’s climate partnership. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Photo: Bettmann Archive; Justin Sullivan/Getty

California Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked the parole of cult leader Charles Manson's 74-year-old follower Patricia Krenwinkel, multiple outlets confirmed.

On Friday, Newsom, 55, overruled the recommendation for her release after citing the inmate "still poses an unreasonable danger to society if paroled at this time," the Los Angeles Times reported, adding that the ruling marked her 15th-time parole was unsuccessful.

"Ms. Krenwinkel fully accepted Mr. Manson's racist, apocalyptical ideologies," Newsom said, per The Associated Press. "Ms. Krenwinkel was not only a victim of Mr. Manson's abuse. She was also a significant contributor to the violence and tragedy that became the Manson Family's legacy."

PATRICIA KRENWINKEL
George Brich/AP; Reed Saxon/AP

In his decision, which came months after the state Board of Parole Hearings recommended Krenwinkel's release in May, Newsom acknowledged Krenwinkel's completion of rehabilitation and education programs during her time behind the bar, noting she has "demonstrated effusive remorse."

However, according to the AP, Newsom believed "her efforts have not sufficiently reduced her risk for future dangerousness" nor did she have "sufficient insight" into what prompted her to take part in the murders.

"Beyond the brutal murders she committed, she played a leadership role in the cult and an enforcer of Mr. Manson's tyranny. She forced the other women in the cult to obey Mr. Manson, and prevented them from escaping when they tried to leave," he explained, per the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For two nights in August 1969 in Los Angeles, Manson instructed a handful of his followers — including Krenwinkel, Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, and Leslie Van Houten — to kill nine people. Linda Kasabian, another Manson follower, became the state's key witness and was granted immunity in exchange for her testimony.

In 1971, Krenwinkel was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder and received a death sentence. A jury found her guilty of killing actress Sharon Tate Polanski, Abigail Ann Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Steven Earl Parent, Jay Sebring, Leno, and Rosemary La Bianca.

Her sentence was later reduced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after the California Supreme Court decided the death penalty was unconstitutional in 1972.

RELATED: People Magazine Investigates: Cults - Sharon Tate Murders

After fellow Manson follower and convicted murderer Atkins died in prison in 2009, Krenwinkel became the longest-serving female inmate in California.

Representatives for Newsom's office and Krenwinkel's lawyer, Keith Wattley, did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Manson died in prison in November 2017.

Related Articles
Leslie Van Houten
Manson Family Member Leslie Van Houten Denied Parole for the Fourth Time
charles-manson-2.jpg
Docuseries Takes New Look at Horror of Charles Manson Murders
Sharon Tate - 1966
Infamous Hollywood Murders: The Black Dahlia, Sharon Tate, Phil Hartman and Others
KKW Beauty Pop-Up At South Coast Plaza
Kim Kardashian's Achievements in Law: Everything the Star Has Accomplished So Far
Patricia Arquette Oscars 2015
Patricia Arquette's Most Awkward Date Was with a Convicted Murderer: 'Trust Your Instincts'
Sirhan Sirhan arrives for a parole hearing, in San Diego. Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968
Sirhan Sirhan 'in Disbelief' Over Being Granted Parole 53 Years After RFK Assassination, Says Lawyer
Rory Kennedy, RFK
RFK's Youngest, Born After He Was Assassinated, Says His Killer Is 'Not Deserving of Parole'
angela lansbury, charles manson
Angela Lansbury Fled California to Get Daughter Away from Charles Manson: He Was 'Charismatic'
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
MOVIE POSTER, HILLSONG: LET HOPE RISE, 2016
Sex Scandals, Celebrities and the Business of Christianity: Inside Hillsong Church's Rise and Fall
prince charles
King Charles Will Be a 'Very Sincere' Monarch
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022
King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death