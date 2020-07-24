Docuseries Takes New Look at Horror of Charles Manson Murders

California Cult Leader Charles Manson was responsible for the murders of nine people in 1969

Almost three years after the death of Charles Manson at the age of 83, a new documentary takes a new look at his murderous spree.

EPIX’s Helter Skelter: An American Myth, about the California cult leader and mass murderer, premieres July 26.

The six-part docu-series chronicles Manson, who died in 2017, his followers, known as “the Manson family,” and the vicious murders the clan would be forever known for.

“It will upend what people think they know about this layered and complex story and cast an entirely new light on this Crime of the Century,” EPIX said in a press release.

During a two-day spree in August 1969, Manson and his followers were responsible for the murders of seven people, including 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate. (According to authorities, Manson had already orchestrated the death of Gary Hinman, in July 1969, and would order his “family” to kill a ninth victim, Donald Shea, before his arrest.)

The killings were part of a plot by Manson to start a race war, which he named “Helter Skelter” after the Beatles song. They were particularly gruesome in nature: A pregnant Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski, was found stabbed 16 times, with an “X” carved into her stomach inside her secluded Los Angeles home in the canyons above Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Also murdered were coffee heiress Abigail Folger, writer Voytek Frykowski, hairstylist Jay Sebring and 18-year-old delivery boy Steven Parent. Their bodies were discovered the next morning.

Less than 48 hours later, grocery store owner Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary were found dead in the tony Los Feliz district of L.A. The word “war” was carved into his stomach, from which an ivory-handled carving fork protruded. “Death to Pigs” was scrawled with their blood on the living room wall.

The bloody Tate-LaBianca murders came to define an era in L.A. history.

Manson and his followers were convicted in 1971 and ultimately given life sentences, being spared execution after California temporarily banned the death penalty.

But the horrific nature of the crimes lingered in collective memory because of their viciousness, the notoriety of those who died and the cult-like influence Manson exerted over his “family,” outwardly laid-back hippies and flower children who became killers under his influence.

“That was kind of scary to people: to think there were people walking around who would kill innocent people they didn’t even know to start a race war,” retired L.A. County prosecutor Stephen Kay previously told PEOPLE.

“Nobody made the connection with the public that Manson did,” added Kay, who says a 1969 photo of a deranged-looking Manson on the cover of Life Magazine helped fuel the nation's fear of the cult leader.

“I trace it back to the Life Magazine photograph and all the publicity,” Kay says. “Americans like to be scared and they go to horror movies and things like that, and here was a real-life monster. He looked wild and scary and that is what did it. People have that image of him in their minds.”

In the years since his capture, he was portrayed in movies, television shows and books, including Helter Skelter, by former Manson prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi.

His turbulent life behind bars also drew attention and became media fodder. Perversely, Manson actually received more fan mail than any other inmate in California prison history.

“He gets an average of four fan letters a day,” Kay said prior to Manson’s death. “People want to join the ‘family’ and want his autograph. I remember one of the parole hearings at San Quentin and the devil worshippers turned out. He had become the focal point of satanic worshippers. They view him as the devil.”