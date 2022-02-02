“We lost a bright educator,” says friend Dr. Daryl Dickerson about Brian Murray. “To lose someone like this who gave so much. It hurts"

Charitable New Orleans Music Teacher Is Killed in His Own Home While Trying to Keep Daughter, Grandson Safe

A well-known Louisiana trumpet player was fatally shot in his home trying to protect his daughter and grandson.

Edmond Ramee Sr. was booked Monday on a count of second-degree murder the death of 60-year-old Brian Murray.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Murray picked up his daughter and her 1-year-old son, Edmond Ramee Jr., from a home in Gretna on Jan. 31 after she allegedly got into an argument with her son's father, Ramee Sr.

The trumpet player brought them to his home in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East.

Around 3:25 p.m., Ramee Sr. appeared at Murray's house and allegedly kicked in the glass of a screen door. He then reached in, grabbed his son who was sitting nearby, and walked away.

Still carrying his son, he allegedly returned to the house with a gun and began shooting, hitting Murray, the affidavit states.

An unnamed witness hid in the closet and later escaped out a window and called 911.

Ramee Sr. fled the area after the shooting but turned himself in Monday. He has yet to be charged or enter a plea.

News of Murray's death has devastated the New Orleans music community. Murray was a popular and skillful trumpeter who played in clubs around New Orleans. He also taught at Jefferson Parish Public Schools and Ellis Marsalis School of Music, according to his website.

Murray's website states he began playing the trump at the age of 14. He later attended Xavier University, where he received a bachelor's degree in music performance and then a master's degree in jazz studies at the University of New Orleans.

He previously recorded and performed with the likes of Aaron Neville, BB King and the O'Jays.

Dr. Daryl Dickerson, a friend of Murray's and colleague at Ellis Marsalis School of Music, tells PEOPLE that Murray was not only an outstanding musician but a great educator.

"He was a great guy and great with kids," he says. "He could relate with kids."

Dickerson recalled a day when Murray brought a group of students to a recording studio. "I can remember the smiles on those kids faces," he says. "It was that 'wow' moment in the kids' life he was giving them."

Dickerson says Murray also, through his Jerome Murray Instrumental Music Foundation, found instruments for kids in need. "He would be the guy who would get instruments from people and call me and say, do you need a trumpet, or a flute," he says. "We would turn around and give it to a student. It was a pipe line of keeping music going in New Orleans."

"He was a kind-hearted person and he would do whatever you asked him to do," adds Dickerson. "That is what hurts the most. Some kids won't get to experience what he was offering. He was the kind of person, his knowledge, his wisdom, his experience, he would give it all to you so you would understand what is going on."

"It is going to be a great loss to his students," he says. "This is something you can't replicate what he brought to the table and the type of person he was."

Dickerson says he is still trying to process his friend's death.