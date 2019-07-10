Image zoom MacKenzie Lueck Facebook

The man accused of killing MacKenzie Lueck has been formally charged with the 23-year-old University of Utah student’s kidnapping and murder — but authorities remain tight-lipped about how the victim may have known her alleged attacker.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill told reporters Lueck died of blunt force trauma to her head

Gill said the woman’s charred body was found dumped in Utah’s Logan Canyon — her arms behind her, bound by a zip tie and rope.

A 5-centemeter hole was located on the left side of her skull, marking the area of a blow that likely killed her instantly. Gill said a portion of Lueck’s scalp was missing.

According to investigators, Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft to a Salt Lake City park from the airport. At the park, she met up with a person in another vehicle. Authorities now believe that mystery driver was Ayoola Ajayi.

Lueck was last seen June 17, and her family reported her missing June 20.

Ajayi, who has been in custody since June 28, has not yet entered a plea and it is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Noting it was still very much an “ongoing investigation,” Gill deflected questions about a possible “prior history” between Lueck and Ajayi, 31, who remains behind bars.

Gill also said he could not discuss “the nature or the contents” of text messages the two had exchanged early on June 17.

While a determination has not been made yet, Gill said it’s possible Ajayi could face the death penalty if convicted.

“I can absolutely tell you that no deals have been made whatsoever,” Gill told reporters, saying, “I think it would be premature to talk about the death penalty.”

Gill said cellphone records put Ajayi at Logan Canyon on June 25.

Behind his home, Gill said detectives found a “fresh dig area,” where neighbors had reported seeing Ajayi fueling a fire with gas.

Forensic crews recovered a charred human bone from the dig site, as well as other human remains, a cellphone and items belonging to Lueck.