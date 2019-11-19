Hero Boy Opens Up About Pulling Sister From Car to Avert Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

It was a story of extraordinary bravery and sibling love that made national headlines.

Last April, while Chance Blue, 8, and his 10-year-old sister Skylar Weaver sat in a car stopped outside a hospital, a man jumped into the front seat that had been momentarily vacated by the kids’ grandmother and began to drive off, police said in a news release.

With the car in motion, Chance opened the door to escape. But when Skylar tried to jump out, the suspect, Dalvir Singh, 24, allegedly grabbed her hoodie to try and keep her from getting free.

Chance was determined to save her sister.

“As she tried to get away her little brother grabbed hold of her and pulled her away from the kidnapper and they both tumbled out of the vehicle as it was moving,” the news release states.

The kids were safe — and Singh was later stopped by police and arrested.

Months after the harrowing incident, Chance and Skylar are speaking out on The Steve Wilkos Show, airing Wednesday. (Check local listings for air times.)

Chance says the ordeal was “very” scary, while Skylar recounts the horrifying sequence.

“The guy started looking around and got … in the car. Then he started telling my brother to get out of the car,” Skylar says. “And Chance got halfway out of the car and the guy had a hold of the back of my hoodie, and I couldn’t get out.”

But Chance acted fast, and on the show, Wilkos praises both siblings for their bravery.

Image zoom Chance Blue, Skylar Weaver and Steve Wilkos NBCUniversal

“What’s great is, both your instincts were to protect each other,” Wilkos says. “These kids are like superheroes.”

Wilkos’ praise echoed that of Middletown Division of Police Chief Rodney Muterspaw, who said in the department’s April news release, “This little guy is a hero. No question. He pulled his sister out of the car with no concern for his own safety. That is incredible at his age.”

Image zoom Dalvir Singh Middletown Division of Police

The show reports Chance was born with drugs in his system and, along with Skylar, was in the care of their great aunt at the time of the kidnapping attempt. The incident occurred near the emergency room after the great aunt fell ill and decided to go to the hospital, where the grandmother drove the group.

Singh remains in Warren County Jail on $250,000 bond, charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of robbery, jail records show.

The Dayton Daily News previously reported that Singh allegedly acknowledged to police that he knew children were in the car when he decided to take it, telling officers, “My mistake.”

PEOPLE’s call to his attorney, John Kaspar, was not immediately returned.

