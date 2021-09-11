Cesar Millan's Pit Bull Allegedly Killed Queen Latifah's Dog and Attacked a Gymnast: Report

Lidia Matiss, a gymnast who filed the complaint against the Dog Whisperer star, alleges that his dog attacked her and left her with serious injuries

Cesar Millan might just find himself in the dog house.

The 52-year-old dog trainer is the subject of a lawsuit after his pit bull allegedly bit a gymnast and killed Queen Latifah's dog years ago, according to TMZ, who obtained a copy of the legal documents.

Lidia Matiss, a gymnast who filed the complaint and is represented by attorneys Omar G. Qureshi and Brian M. Adesman, alleges that she went to visit her mom, who worked for Millan, at his training facility in 2017. That's where she came across the Dog Whisperer star's pet Junior, who was "unsupervised and unleashed," according to the outlet.

Matiss said that the dog began to attack her and bit her numerous times on the legs. When she arrived at an emergency room after the incident, TMZ said her "injures were severe." The athlete claims the occurrence also stopped her from later competing in her sport due to pain.

In the lawsuit, Matiss alleges that Millan was aware of his dog's violent tendencies but still allowed him to go without a leash. Junior has since died, The Daily News reported, at the age of 15.

In her lawsuit, Matiss also claims that Junior had previously bitten other people and attacked other dogs as well, including one dog owned by Queen Latifah. According to the legal documents, at one moment in time, Queen Latifah, 51, brought two of her dogs to Cesar's Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, California.

There, she alleges that Junior "mauled one of her dogs to death" and said that Cesar covered up the incident by telling his staff that they were to tell the actress that her dog was hit and killed by a car.

In the lawsuit, which is ongoing, Matiss said that the bites she obtained have left her injured and she has suffered both physically and emotionally since the occurrence. TMZ reported that she is suing for unspecified damages.

According to the outlet, which cited court documents he filed in response, Millan claimed Matiss had assumed the risk of being bitten because she knew the dog was dangerous. TMZ also said that he claims that Matiss was "negligent," though he did not further specify how.