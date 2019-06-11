Image zoom Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Araya Diaz/Getty

Linda Fairstein, a former prosecutor best known for her work in the controversial 1989 “Central Park Five” case, is not happy with the acclaimed new Netflix series When They See Us.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Fairstein claims that the four-part scripted series is “so full of distortions and falsehoods as to be an outright fabrication.” Fairstein also writes that the series’ director, Ava DuVernay, created “an utterly false narrative involving an evil mastermind (me) and the falsely accused (the five).”

One of her biggest issues with the series, Fairstein claims, is the show’s omission of a 30-person riot that allegedly occurred in Central Park on the night of jogger Trisha Meili’s brutal rape. She writes that DuVernay leaving out that element of the story to focus on the plight of the five accused Harlem teens purposefully misses “the larger picture of that night.”

Fairstein also alleges that many additional victims were injured in the park riot that night, “including two men who were beaten so savagely that they required hospitalization for head injuries,” and that one of the five teens (Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise and Antron McCray) arrested for Meili’s rape was carrying a “14-inch metal pipe — the same type of weapon that was used to bludgeon both a male schoolteacher and Ms. Meili.”

Fairstein also expresses her frustration that “some of these reporters and filmmakers … assume the prosecution had no basis on which to charge the five suspects in 1989.”

The Central Park Five were convicted and sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison for the attack on Meili. However, they claimed they had been forced to confess under duress and said the investigators had deprived them of food, water and sleep. Their convictions were vacated in 2002 after a convicted rapist named Matias Reyes confessed to Meili’s April 1989 rape. DNA evidence confirmed Reyes’ connection to the crime.

In her op-ed, Fairstein says she agrees with the vacated convictions. “Mr. Reyes’s confession, DNA match and claim that he acted alone required that the rape charges against the five be vacated,” she writes. “I agreed with that decision, and still do. But the other charges, for crimes against other victims, should not have been vacated. Nothing Mr. Reyes said exonerated these five of those attacks.”

Following the release of When They See Us, Fairstein has been the target of heated criticism for her role in the wrongful convictions of the five young men, many of whom say they continue to grapple with what happened to them. The outcry reportedly led Fairstein to resign from the board of Vassar College, as well as from the boards of Joyful Heart Foundation and God’s Love We Deliver.

DuVernay has yet to publicly respond to Fairstein’s commentary, but at an event for the series on Monday, DuVernay said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “I think that it’s important that people be held accountable. … But I think that it would be a tragedy if this story and the telling of it came down to one woman being punished for what she did, because it’s not about her. It’s not all about her.”