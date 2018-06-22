Frat at U. Central Florida Allegedly Had Secret 'Revenge Porn' Facebook Group: Lawsuit

An Arizona woman is suing her ex-boyfriend and members of his fraternity for allegedly sharing explicit videos of her in a private Facebook group without her consent.

In a lawsuit filed in United States District Court in Florida, Katherine Novak is suing Brandon Simpson, her former boyfriend. In the complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Novak alleges Simpson shared intimate photos and videos of her on a private Facebook group other fraternity members at the University of Central Florida, in Orlando, could access.

Novak says she did not consent for the intimate photos to be posted in the group.

The complaint alleges that Novak “would routinely engage in consensual, private sexual relations with defendant Brandon Simpson, most often in defendant’s apartment. Defendant Simpson captured video recordings of at least one of these private sexual activities using digital recording devices.”

According to the complaint, “the Plaintiff’s face and nude body were readily identifiable in the aforementioned video recordings.”

Novak alleges that Simpson, a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, shared the video with five of his frat brothers. Then, the video was posted on the Facebook group, where an unknown number of people would have seen it.

Fraternity members used the private group — called the “Dog Pound” — to share “revenge porn,” including explicit videos and photos of “sexual conquests,” the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit names Simpson, four other fraternity brothers, and Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. Novak is seeking at least $75,000 in damages and an injunction to prevent further spread of the video.

While PEOPLE doesn’t normally name the victims of sexually-based crimes, Novak has chosen to make her identity known through her attorney, Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti told The New York Times his client is not the only victim exploited on the private Facebook group.

“The fact that you had a basically frat-boy atmosphere, both literally and figuratively, that was centered on the exploitation of women without their knowledge or consent is outrageous,” Avenatti told the newspaper.

In a statement, the University of Central Florida denounced the alleged video. “These allegations are contrary to our core values,” the college said. “Although UCF is not a party to the suit, we are gathering information.”

Delta Sigma Phi has suspended its UCF chapter over the allegations, PEOPLE confirms. “While we cannot comment on specific allegations made in the lawsuit, these claims are disturbing and antithetical to our organization’s values and mission,” the fraternity said in a statement.

There have been no criminal charges against Simpson or anyone else involved in the lawsuit. PEOPLE’s attempt to reach Simpson were unsuccessful. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.